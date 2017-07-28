Week In Politics: 'Skinny Repeal' Defeated, Transgender Military Ban, Anthony Scaramucci

The Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is effectively dead, at least for now, after three Republican Senators — John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — joined two independents and all Democrats in voting against the so-called "skinny repeal" overnight on the Senate floor.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Lisa Mullins talk with NPR's Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) and Maria Elena Salinas (@MariaESalinas) of Univision about the defeat and more from the week in politics.