Week In Politics: 'Skinny Repeal' Defeated, Transgender Military Ban, Anthony Scaramucci

July 28, 2017
Sen. John McCain, R-Az., front left, is pursued by reporters after casting a "no" vote on a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 28, 2017. (Cliff Owen/AP)

The Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is effectively dead, at least for now, after three Republican Senators — John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — joined two independents and all Democrats in voting against the so-called "skinny repeal" overnight on the Senate floor.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Lisa Mullins talk with NPR's Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) and Maria Elena Salinas (@MariaESalinas) of Univision about the defeat and more from the week in politics.

