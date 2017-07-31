Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

More African-American Women Arming Themselves For Self-Protection

July 31, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this May 27, 2017, photo, Marchelle Tigner, a firearms instructor, goes over a firearms safety tips during a class in Lawrenceville, Ga. Tigner's goal is to train 1 million women how to shoot a gun in her lifetime. She is among the nation's black women gun owners who say they are picking up firearms for self-protection. (Lisa Marie Pane/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this May 27, 2017, photo, Marchelle Tigner, a firearms instructor, goes over a firearms safety tips during a class in Lawrenceville, Ga. Tigner's goal is to train 1 million women how to shoot a gun in her lifetime. She is among the nation's black women gun owners who say they are picking up firearms for self-protection. (Lisa Marie Pane/AP)

African-Americans are disproportionately more likely to be the victims of gun violence, but new research shows that more black women are becoming gun owners.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with firearm instructor Marchelle Tigner, assistant director of training for the National African American Gun Association.

This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news