In Arizona, Getting Veterinarians Into Rural Areas That Need Them Most
Arizona has hundreds of thousands of cattle and dairy cows, and only a handful of veterinarians to tend to the herds. Most vet students come out of school saddled with huge loan debt and go into lucrative family pet practices.
Casey Kuhn (@CaseyAtTheDesk) from Here & Now contributor KJZZ looks at how the state and local schools are trying to get more vets into rural areas that need them.
This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
