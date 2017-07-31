Here & Now
Ret. Gen. John Kelly Takes Over As White House Chief Of Staff
Ret. Marine Gen. John Kelly, former secretary of homeland security, has been sworn is as President Trump's White House chief of staff. He replaces Reince Priebus, who before serving in the White House was chairman of the Republican National Committee.
NPR's Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to take a closer look at Kelly's past, and how he might shake up the White House dynamic.
This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
