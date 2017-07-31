Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Ret. Gen. John Kelly Takes Over As White House Chief Of Staff

July 31, 2017
President Trump talks with new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly after he was privately sworn in during a ceremony in the Oval Office, July 31, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Ret. Marine Gen. John Kelly, former secretary of homeland security, has been sworn is as President Trump's White House chief of staff. He replaces Reince Priebus, who before serving in the White House was chairman of the Republican National Committee.

NPR's Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to take a closer look at Kelly's past, and how he might shake up the White House dynamic.

