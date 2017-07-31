Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Russia Retaliates Against New U.S. Sanctions

July 31, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he attends a ceremony for Russia's Navy Day in Saint Petersburg on July 30, 2017. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia has ordered the U.S. to cut back its personnel in the country by 755 people — a huge cut from the roughly 1,200 now working there. It's retaliation for the sanctions bill passed by Congress last week.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jane Harman, president of the Wilson Center and a former member of Congress, about the future of U.S.-Russia relations.

This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

