Russia Retaliates Against New U.S. Sanctions
Russia has ordered the U.S. to cut back its personnel in the country by 755 people — a huge cut from the roughly 1,200 now working there. It's retaliation for the sanctions bill passed by Congress last week.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jane Harman, president of the Wilson Center and a former member of Congress, about the future of U.S.-Russia relations.
This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
