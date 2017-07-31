Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

How To Stop Heroin And Fentanyl From Coming Into The U.S.

July 31, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this March 6, 2017 file photo William Brownfield, assistant secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, speaks during a joint press conference with Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales at the inauguration of a women's jail in Fraijanes, Guatemala. (Moises Castillo, file/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this March 6, 2017 file photo William Brownfield, assistant secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, speaks during a joint press conference with Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales at the inauguration of a women's jail in Fraijanes, Guatemala. (Moises Castillo, file/AP)

The United States is in the midst of an opioid overdose epidemic. In 2015, there were 52,404 drug overdose deaths, and more than 33,000 of them were caused by opioids — prescription painkillers like OxyContin as well as illegal opioids like heroin and fentanyl. Many of those opioids are coming into the United States from other countries, primarily Mexico and China.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with State Department specialist William Brownfield (@stateINL) about efforts to stop the flow of drugs.

This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news