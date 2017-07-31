Here & Now
How To Stop Heroin And Fentanyl From Coming Into The U.S.
The United States is in the midst of an opioid overdose epidemic. In 2015, there were 52,404 drug overdose deaths, and more than 33,000 of them were caused by opioids — prescription painkillers like OxyContin as well as illegal opioids like heroin and fentanyl. Many of those opioids are coming into the United States from other countries, primarily Mexico and China.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with State Department specialist William Brownfield (@stateINL) about efforts to stop the flow of drugs.
This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
