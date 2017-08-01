Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Apple Reports Third Quarter Earnings; Bitcoin Splits In Two

August 01, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone 7 during an event to announce new products Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)MoreCloseclosemore
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone 7 during an event to announce new products Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Silicon Valley is abuzz as usual. Apple reports its third quarter earnings Tuesday and analysts are expecting around $45 billion in sales. Also Tuesday, the digital currency Bitcoin has split in two after a contentious debate about the speed of its infrastructure. And Facebook attracted much attention with its recent announcement that its artificially intelligent chatbots were shut down after they created their own non-human language.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson rounds up the latest tech news with Edmund Lee (@edmundlee), managing editor of Recode.

This segment airs on August 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news