Lawsuit Filed Related To Fox News' Seth Rich Story

On Tuesday a lawsuit was filed by longtime Fox News commentator Rod Wheeler against the Fox News Channel and another commentator Ed Butowsky, a wealthy Trump supporter. It has to do with a story that ran in May, but was later retracted, related to the 2016 murder of Democratic National Committee aide Seth Rich.

The lawsuit alleges that the White House and President Trump had knowledge of the untrue report before it ran, and that it was used to detract attention from the Russian hacking story.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik), who broke the news.