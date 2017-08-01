Here & Now
How-To Course Taught By, And Designed For, Women Teaches Home Repair Basics
Single women are buying homes at nearly twice the rate of single men, according to the National Association of Realtors.
In Rutland, Vermont, a new how-to course taught by and designed for women is teaching students how to tackle the basics of home repair. Nina Keck from Here & Now contributor Vermont Public Radio reports.
This segment airs on August 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
