How-To Course Taught By, And Designed For, Women Teaches Home Repair Basics

August 01, 2017
  • Nina Keck, Vermont Public Radio
Women attend the second of five classes on home repair sponsored by NeighborWorks of Western Vermont. The course, which is taught by Morgan Overable, is geared especially for women. (Nina Keck/Vermont Public Radio)MoreCloseclosemore
Single women are buying homes at nearly twice the rate of single men, according to the National Association of Realtors.

In Rutland, Vermont, a new how-to course taught by and designed for women is teaching students how to tackle the basics of home repair. Nina Keck from Here & Now contributor Vermont Public Radio reports.

