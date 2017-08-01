Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Netflix Documentary Series 'The Keepers' Sheds New Light On 50-Year-Old Murder

August 01, 2017
Sister Catherine Cesnik with her father Joseph Cesnik. (Courtesy of Netflix)MoreCloseclosemore
The Netflix documentary series "The Keepers" tells the story of the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a Baltimore nun and Catholic school teacher who disappeared in November 1969. Her body was eventually found, but the case remains unsolved.

The series follows former students of Cesnik who are trying to find out who killed her. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson hears more from director Ryan White (@ryanwhiteIV).

This segment airs on August 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

