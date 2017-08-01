Family Of Muslim Marine Recruit Speaks Out About His Death

The death of Raheel Siddiqui on March 18, 2016, focused a spotlight on alleged hazing in the U.S. Marine Corps. Siddiqui, who was a 20 year-old recruit, had been at boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, for just 11 days before he leapt three stories to his death, according to reported accounts from other recruits.

Many of those accounts also include allegations that Siddiqui was targeted and abused by his drill instructors in part because he was a Muslim. Since the event, 20 Marines have been relieved of duty and face punishment. The official autopsy ruled Siddiqui's death a suicide, but his family disputes that claim.

Speaking with Here & Now's Robin Young, Masood Siddiqui, Raheel's father, Ghazala Siddiqui, Raheel's mother, Sidra Siddiqui, Raheel's sister and Shiraz Khan, the Siddiqui family's attorney, say suicide does not fit with the young recruit's character; they believe he died as a direct result of his abuse.

Official response from the U.S. Marine Corps:

"The Marine Corps is standing by the results reported by the South Carolina coroner who conducted the official autopsy and determined the cause of death. Any further questions on that decision will have to be sent to the coroner's office. The Marine Corps' condolences continue to be with the family during this difficult time."