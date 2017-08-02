Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Death Of Election Official Shadows Vote In Kenya

August 02, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this photo taken Thursday, July 6, 2017, Christopher Msando, an information technology official for Kenya's electoral commission, speaks at a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya. Msando, an official crucial to running Kenya's presidential election next week, has been found tortured and killed, the electoral commission chairman said Monday, July 31, 2017, as concerns grew that the East African nation's vote again would face dangerous unrest. (AP Photo)MoreCloseclosemore
In this photo taken Thursday, July 6, 2017, Christopher Msando, an information technology official for Kenya's electoral commission, speaks at a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya. Msando, an official crucial to running Kenya's presidential election next week, has been found tortured and killed, the electoral commission chairman said Monday, July 31, 2017, as concerns grew that the East African nation's vote again would face dangerous unrest. (AP Photo)

Authorities say top Kenyan official Christopher Msando was found dead in mysterious circumstances this week. His death comes as the country gets ready to hold a hotly contested presidential election a week from Wednesday.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with the BBC's Tomi Oladipo (@tomi_oladipo) in Nairobi.

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news