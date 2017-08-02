Here & Now
Death Of Election Official Shadows Vote In Kenya
Authorities say top Kenyan official Christopher Msando was found dead in mysterious circumstances this week. His death comes as the country gets ready to hold a hotly contested presidential election a week from Wednesday.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with the BBC's Tomi Oladipo (@tomi_oladipo) in Nairobi.
