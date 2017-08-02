Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Truck Exhaust Might Be Causing Health Problems Around Fracking Sites

August 02, 2017
  • Reid Frazier, The Allegheny Front
In this photo made on Wednesday, July 27, 2011, a caravan of tanker trucks take away the water mixture used in the hydraulic fracturing process in the Marcellus Shale layer to release natural gas was underway at a Range Resources site in Claysville, Pa. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

Scientists have found that people who live close to fracking sites are more likely to experience some health problems. This has fueled speculation that the hydraulic fracturing process is to blame.

But one researcher thinks the problem might have nothing to do with fracking. Reid Frazier (@reidfrazier) of Here & Now contributor The Allegheny Front explains.

This segment aired on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

