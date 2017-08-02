Here & Now
Support the news
Truck Exhaust Might Be Causing Health Problems Around Fracking Sites
Scientists have found that people who live close to fracking sites are more likely to experience some health problems. This has fueled speculation that the hydraulic fracturing process is to blame.
But one researcher thinks the problem might have nothing to do with fracking. Reid Frazier (@reidfrazier) of Here & Now contributor The Allegheny Front explains.
This segment aired on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news