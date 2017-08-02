Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Trump Administration Looks Ahead To Immigration And Affirmative Action

August 02, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
President Donald Trump arrives in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Donald Trump arrives in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

President Trump is expected to announce a plan with senators Wednesday that would cut back on legal immigration to the United States. The administration is also reportedly getting ready to launch and effort against affirmative-action admission policies at colleges and universities.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) about the latest news from Washington.

This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news