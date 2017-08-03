Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Alabama Politics And The Battle For Jeff Sessions' Senate Seat

August 03, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Alabama's new Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) walks following a mock swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill on Feb. 9, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Alabama's new Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) walks following a mock swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill on Feb. 9, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The special election for Jeff Sessions' Senate seat in Alabama is becoming a referendum on Washington, and on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's leadership.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian), a reporter for The Montgomery Advertiser, about how Washington politics are shaping the race.

This segment airs on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news