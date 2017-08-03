Here & Now
Montana Firefighting Funds Running Out Amid Budget Woes
Montana wildfire crews are mourning the death of a firefighter there on Wednesday. It's the second firefighter death in two weeks, during a fire season that some say is the state's worst in years. There are so many fires that the money allocated to fight them is running out.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson hears more about conditions in the state from John Tubbs, director of the Montana State Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
This segment aired on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
