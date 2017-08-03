Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

On Lake Ontario, Replica Christopher Columbus Ships Spark Controversy

August 03, 2017
  • Payne Horning, WRVO
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Renee Roman Ose, a descendent of the Oklahoma Cheyenne, came to the Oswego Harbor Saturday to protest the two Christopher Columbus ships and educate people on about the genocide and terror it brought to the original inhabitants of the Americas. (Payne Horning/WRVO)MoreCloseclosemore
Renee Roman Ose, a descendent of the Oklahoma Cheyenne, came to the Oswego Harbor Saturday to protest the two Christopher Columbus ships and educate people on about the genocide and terror it brought to the original inhabitants of the Americas. (Payne Horning/WRVO)

Two replica Christopher Columbus ships are sailing across the Great Lakes this summer. They offer visitors a chance to learn about the famous explorer's voyages.

But some say the ships only tell half of the story. Payne Horning (@PayneRHorning) from member station WRVO reports.

Great Lakes Today is a collaboration of WBFO in Buffalo, New York, WCPN Ideastream in Cleveland and WXXI in Rochester, New York.

This segment airs on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news