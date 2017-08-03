Here & Now
On Lake Ontario, Replica Christopher Columbus Ships Spark Controversy
Two replica Christopher Columbus ships are sailing across the Great Lakes this summer. They offer visitors a chance to learn about the famous explorer's voyages.
But some say the ships only tell half of the story. Payne Horning (@PayneRHorning) from member station WRVO reports.
Great Lakes Today is a collaboration of WBFO in Buffalo, New York, WCPN Ideastream in Cleveland and WXXI in Rochester, New York.
This segment airs on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
