DJ Sessions: Why Jamaica Remains The Lifeblood Of Reggae

"Reggae Ride" host Howard "Flagga" Duperly says that even though reggae has spread to places like Japan and Germany, many big-name artists still come from Jamaica, where the style originated.

Dupperly speaks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about new reggae music coming out of Jamaica.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Karen Smith, "Rush Rush" (song by Paula Abdul)

Kristine Alicia, "Key Lock"

Droop Lion, "Have You Seen The Rain"

Mykal Rose, "Love, Love, Love"