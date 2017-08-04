Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

'Dunkirk' Is Being Shown On 70-Millimeter Film. So What?

August 04, 2017
James D'Arcy, left, and Kenneth Branagh in "Dunkirk." (Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)MoreCloseclosemore
James D'Arcy, left, and Kenneth Branagh in "Dunkirk." (Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

The World War II drama "Dunkirk" has been a summer hit at the box office, taking in more than $265 million worldwide since it opened last month. "Dunkirk" was shot mostly on super-high-resolution IMAX cameras, and some theaters around the country are projecting it on large-format, 70-millimeter film.

That's higher resolution than most movies, theoretically making the film more true-to-life. But is 70-millimeter film all it's cracked up to be? Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Wesley Morris (@Wesley_Morris), critic-at-large for The New York Times.

This segment airs on August 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

