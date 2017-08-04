Here & Now
Support the news
'Dunkirk' Is Being Shown On 70-Millimeter Film. So What?
The World War II drama "Dunkirk" has been a summer hit at the box office, taking in more than $265 million worldwide since it opened last month. "Dunkirk" was shot mostly on super-high-resolution IMAX cameras, and some theaters around the country are projecting it on large-format, 70-millimeter film.
That's higher resolution than most movies, theoretically making the film more true-to-life. But is 70-millimeter film all it's cracked up to be? Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Wesley Morris (@Wesley_Morris), critic-at-large for The New York Times.
This segment airs on August 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
- 'Dunkirk' Director Christopher Nolan: 'We Really Try To Put You On That Beach'
- The ARTery: ‘Dunkirk’ Is Christopher Nolan’s Most Impressive Film, With WWII Battles Fought On Land, Sea And Air
- Resurrecting Nearly Obsolete Film Projectors For Tarantino
- Old-School Projection Fans Are Grateful For 'Hateful Eight' In 70 Millimeter
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news