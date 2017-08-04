Plastic Surgeon Offers Free Surgery To Some Transgender Troops

The Pentagon is still awaiting official orders from President Trump after he tweeted last week that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the military. The president says the military can't afford the medical costs and disruption to unit cohesion. The transgender community is vowing to fight back.

That includes Dr. Christine McGinn, who is a transgender woman, veteran and plastic surgeon in Pennsylvania. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with her about her offer to provide free gender reassignment surgery to active-duty military members.