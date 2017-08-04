Here & Now
Week In Politics: Mueller Impanels Grand Jury, Trump Phone Calls, Kelly Named Chief Of Staff
Just a few hours after news broke that special counsel Robert Mueller was impaneling a grand jury on the Russian investigation, President Trump rallied supporters in West Virginia. He spoke about the strength of the economy and called the Russia probe "demeaning to all of us."
On Friday, Trump heads to New Jersey for a 17-day working vacation. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd discuss the week in politics with Jesse Holland (@jessejholland) of the Associated Press and Rick Klein (@RickKlein) of ABC News.
This segment airs on August 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
