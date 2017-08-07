Here & Now
Google Employee Memo Prompts Controversy
Danielle Brown, Google's vice president of diversity, integrity and governance, is speaking out against a controversial and now-viral memo from a male software engineer. The internal memo criticized diversity efforts at the company, arguing that there are fewer female engineers at Google because men are better suited for the jobs for "biological" reasons.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about the debate over gender diversity at technology companies.
This segment airs on August 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
