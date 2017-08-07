Here & Now
From Horseshoe Crabs To Halibut, How One Man Helps Keep Aquarium Animals Healthy
The head veterinarian at the New England Aquarium is responsible for more than 33,000 animals and 855 different species.
Here & Now's Peter O’Dowd spent a morning doing rounds with Charlie Innis, the aquarium's director of animal health.
A Day In The Life: New England Aquarium Photos
This segment airs on August 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Peter O’Dowd Assistant Managing Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of NPR and WBUR's Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.
