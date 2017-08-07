Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

From Horseshoe Crabs To Halibut, How One Man Helps Keep Aquarium Animals Healthy

August 07, 2017
Innis examines a horseshoe crab that has fallen ill after spending years in an aquarium touch tank. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)MoreCloseclosemore
Innis examines a horseshoe crab that has fallen ill after spending years in an aquarium touch tank. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)

The head veterinarian at the New England Aquarium is responsible for more than 33,000 animals and 855 different species.

Here & Now's Peter O’Dowd spent a morning doing rounds with Charlie Innis, the aquarium's director of animal health.

A Day In The Life: New England Aquarium Photos

Charlie Innis, director of animal health at the New England Aquarium. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
Innis performing a procedure on a 45-pound halibut. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
(Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
(Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)

This segment airs on August 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Peter O’Dowd Twitter Assistant Managing Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of NPR and WBUR's Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.

