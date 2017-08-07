From Horseshoe Crabs To Halibut, How One Man Helps Keep Aquarium Animals Healthy

The head veterinarian at the New England Aquarium is responsible for more than 33,000 animals and 855 different species.

Here & Now's Peter O’Dowd spent a morning doing rounds with Charlie Innis, the aquarium's director of animal health.

A Day In The Life: New England Aquarium Photos

Charlie Innis, director of animal health at the New England Aquarium. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)