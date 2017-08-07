Here & Now
Unrest Continues In Venezuela After Attack On Military Base
A manhunt is underway for assailants who attacked a military base in Venezuela over the weekend. The attack followed last week's swearing in of a new constitutional assembly whose power supersedes all other branches of government. Critics say the new assembly simply gives President Nicolás Maduro unlimited power.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Andrew Rosati (@andrewrosati), a reporter for Bloomberg News in Caracas, for the latest.
This segment aired on August 7, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
