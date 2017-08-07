Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Unrest Continues In Venezuela After Attack On Military Base

August 07, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Anti-government activists set up a barricade in the streets of Venezuela's third city, Valencia, on Aug. 6, 2017, a day after a new assembly with supreme powers and loyal to President Nicolas Maduro started functioning in the country. In a video posted online earlier, allegedly at an army base used by the National Bolivarian Armed Forces in Valencia, a man presenting himself as an army captain declared a "legitimate rebellion ... to reject the murderous tyranny of Nicolas Maduro" and demanded a transitional government and "free elections." After the video surfaced, military chiefs said troops had put down the "terrorist" attack. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Anti-government activists set up a barricade in the streets of Venezuela's third city, Valencia, on Aug. 6, 2017, a day after a new assembly with supreme powers and loyal to President Nicolas Maduro started functioning in the country. In a video posted online earlier, allegedly at an army base used by the National Bolivarian Armed Forces in Valencia, a man presenting himself as an army captain declared a "legitimate rebellion ... to reject the murderous tyranny of Nicolas Maduro" and demanded a transitional government and "free elections." After the video surfaced, military chiefs said troops had put down the "terrorist" attack. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

A manhunt is underway for assailants who attacked a military base in Venezuela over the weekend. The attack followed last week's swearing in of a new constitutional assembly whose power supersedes all other branches of government. Critics say the new assembly simply gives President Nicolás Maduro unlimited power.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Andrew Rosati (@andrewrosati), a reporter for Bloomberg News in Caracas, for the latest.

This segment aired on August 7, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news