Geometry And Gerrymandering: Can Math Fix Politics?

August 08, 2017
  • Carol Zall
A group of Boston-based mathematicians calling themselves the Metric Geometry and Gerrymandering Group are using their math superpowers to fight back against gerrymandering. Here, a portrait of Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry hangs in a hallway at the State House in Boston. Gerrymandering is named after Gov. Gerry, who in 1812 signed a bill to redraw the state's district map to benefit his party. (Elise Amendola/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A group of Boston-based mathematicians calling themselves the Metric Geometry and Gerrymandering Group are using their math superpowers to fight back against gerrymandering. Here, a portrait of Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry hangs in a hallway at the State House in Boston. Gerrymandering is named after Gov. Gerry, who in 1812 signed a bill to redraw the state's district map to benefit his party. (Elise Amendola/AP)

A group of mathematicians is meeting this week at Tufts University to discuss the legal and technological issues surrounding gerrymandering, the practice of setting up electoral districts to favor a particular political party.

Reporter Carol Zall (@zallster1looks at their efforts to develop a more nonpartisan approach to drawing up legislative districts.

This segment airs on August 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

