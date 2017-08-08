Here & Now
Geometry And Gerrymandering: Can Math Fix Politics?
A group of mathematicians is meeting this week at Tufts University to discuss the legal and technological issues surrounding gerrymandering, the practice of setting up electoral districts to favor a particular political party.
Reporter Carol Zall (@zallster1) looks at their efforts to develop a more nonpartisan approach to drawing up legislative districts.
This segment airs on August 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
