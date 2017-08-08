Here & Now
Your Kitchen Sponge Is Filthy — And Microwaving It Won't Help
Kitchen sponges are teeming with microbes, and microwaving them or washing them in hot water doesn't work to kill those germs. A new study by researchers in Germany took samples from 14 used kitchen sponges and extracted genetic material to identify and sequence the microbes.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Massimiliano Cardinale, one of the authors of the study.
This segment aired on August 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
