Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

After Rebuilding In Wake Of Superstorm Sandy, Clawbacks Hit Jersey Shore Residents

August 08, 2017
  • Joe Hernandez, WHYY
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Nearly five years after Superstorm Sandy, thousands of victims have returned to their homes on the New Jersey shore. For most of them it's a cause for celebration. But for others it can be the start of a new nightmare: Some who received aid money to rebuild are being asked to pay it back.

Joe Hernandez (@byJoeHernandez) from Here & Now contributor WHYY reports.

This segment airs on August 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news