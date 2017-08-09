Are Cheap Flights To Europe Here To Stay?

If you're flying to Europe this summer, you may have noticed some new flights from discount foreign carriers: Danish carrier Primera Air recently announced new routes from Newark to London. Norwegian Air recently announced new service from Denver to Paris, and the airline is also expanding flights in Austin and Chicago. And Iceland's Wow Air recently started flying from Chicago to Reykjavik.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson finds out more about what's happening — and whether flights to Europe are a sustainable business for budget airlines — from Airline Weekly's Seth Kaplan.