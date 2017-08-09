Here & Now
Support the news
Jimmy Webb Recalls His Partnership With Glen Campbell
Music legend Glen Campbell died on Tuesday at the age of 81. He had suffered from Alzheimer's disease for the last few years, something his family had shared with his fans.
Jimmy Webb (@realjimmywebb) wrote some of the songs that Campbell made so famous.
Here & Now's Robin Young spoke with Webb in May about his memoir and his memories of Campbell, and she revisits that conversation.
This segment airs on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news