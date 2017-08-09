Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Jimmy Webb Recalls His Partnership With Glen Campbell

August 09, 2017
Jimmy Webb (left) and Glen Campbell attend Jane Seymour's second annual Open Hearts Foundation Celebration held at a private residency on April 21, 2012 in Malibu, Calif. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images For The Open Hearts Foundation)MoreCloseclosemore
Music legend Glen Campbell died on Tuesday at the age of 81. He had suffered from Alzheimer's disease for the last few years, something his family had shared with his fans.

Jimmy Webb (@realjimmywebb) wrote some of the songs that Campbell made so famous.

Here & Now's Robin Young spoke with Webb in May about his memoir and his memories of Campbell, and she revisits that conversation.

This segment airs on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

