At U.S. National Park Site, A Push To Acknowledge Nagasaki's Dead

Seventy-two years ago today, the U.S. military dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese port city of Nagasaki. More than 75,000 people died, but their stories are largely left out of the retelling of the bomb's history in the United States.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Seattle Times reporter Hal Bernton (@hbernton) about a push to explain the darker side of the bomb's legacy at a new national park in Washington state, where the plutonium for the Nagasaki bomb was produced.