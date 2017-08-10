In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 10, 2017 full broadcast, BBC correspondent Yogita Limaye tells us how escalating U.S.-North Korea tensions are playing out in South Korea. Also, we hear how new robotic milking systems and other technologies are changing the way families who have farmed for generations live their daily lives. And Israel's leader is at the center of a multi-faceted corruption probe that includes members of his staff and family. Gil Hoffman, chief political correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, discusses ongoing investigations involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.