Here & Now
Support the news
Corruption Probe Puts Israel PM Netanyahu In Political Turmoil
Thousands rallied in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night in support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel's leader is at the center of a multi-faceted corruption probe that includes members of his staff and family. Should the allegations prove true, it could result in the end of Netanyahu's tenure and jail time.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman), chief political correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, about the ongoing investigations.
This segment airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news