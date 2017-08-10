Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Corruption Probe Puts Israel PM Netanyahu In Political Turmoil

August 10, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (second from left) and his wife Sara (center) react during a gathering by Likud party members and activists at the Tel Aviv Convention Center on Aug. 9, 2017 in a mass show of support for the prime minister, who is facing a string of corruption investigations. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Thousands rallied in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night in support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel's leader is at the center of a multi-faceted corruption probe that includes members of his staff and family. Should the allegations prove true, it could result in the end of Netanyahu's tenure and jail time.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman), chief political correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, about the ongoing investigations.

This segment airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

