DJ Sessions: Summer Oldies, From The Beach Boys To Chicago

August 10, 2017
The Beach Boys in 1966 file photo. From left: Al Jardine, Mike Love, Dennis Wilson, Brian Wilson and Carl Wilson. Classics such as the Beach Boy's "Good Vibrations" and "Summer Nights" from Grease are among the best-loved songs of the summer. (AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson sits down with his favorite childhood DJ Mike Haile (@mitmradio) of WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, to listen to some favorite summer oldies — including tunes from The Beach Boys and Chicago.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

The Beach Boys, "Surfin' USA"

Chicago, "Saturday in the Park"

The Beatles, "You Won't See Me"

The Young Rascals, "Groovin'"

The Happenings, "See You In September"

This segment airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

