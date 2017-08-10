DJ Sessions: Summer Oldies, From The Beach Boys To Chicago

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson sits down with his favorite childhood DJ Mike Haile (@mitmradio) of WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, to listen to some favorite summer oldies — including tunes from The Beach Boys and Chicago.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

The Beach Boys, "Surfin' USA"

Chicago, "Saturday in the Park"

The Beatles, "You Won't See Me"

The Young Rascals, "Groovin'"

The Happenings, "See You In September"