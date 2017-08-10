Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Fox News Host Eric Bolling Files $50 Million Suit Against HuffPost's Yashar Ali

August 10, 2017
Fox News television personality Eric Bolling arrives at Trump Tower, Nov. 16, 2016, in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Suspended Fox News host Eric Bolling has filed a $50 million lawsuit against HuffPost reporter Yashar Ali, after Ali released a report last Friday claiming Bolling sent unwanted, inappropriate text messages to female colleagues at Fox News in the past.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about what the suit means for the two parties involved, and for their media organizations.

This segment airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

