How Midwest Dairies Are Investing In Robotic Technologies

August 10, 2017
A robot automatically sweeps food toward two dairy cows at an "automated farm" exhibit at the International Green Week food and agriculture fair in Berlin on Jan. 19, 2017. (John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Dairy farming in the Midwest is moving into the future as more farmers incorporate automated milking technology into their operations. The new systems are changing the way families who have farmed for generations live their daily lives.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Kim Clark, dairy extension educator at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, about how the investments are paying off.

This segment airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

