NFL Preseason Comes Amid Questions About Concussions And Domestic Violence

There's a full slate of NFL exhibition games Thursday night, including the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been under scrutiny over whether he had a concussion last year. There's also a potential domestic violence case involving Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti checks in with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, for more on NFL storylines to watch before the regular season kicks off.