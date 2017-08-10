The Solar Eclipse Is Coming. But How Do We Know, And When Did We Know It?

On Aug. 21, most North Americans will see at least a partial solar eclipse. But people in 12 states — in a 70-mile-wide swath from Oregon to South Carolina — will experience a total eclipse. The schedule is known with precision, to the inch and to the second. So, how do we know all this and when did we first know it?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Meghna Chakrabarti talk with Sky & Telescope magazine's Kelly Beatty (@NightSkyGuy) about the science of the eclipse.