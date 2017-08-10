Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

The Solar Eclipse Is Coming. But How Do We Know, And When Did We Know It?

August 10, 2017
This March 9, 2016 file photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. Wyoming state tourism officials say the solar eclipse passing over the entire length of Wyoming in August could give the state economy a much needed boost. (AP)MoreCloseclosemore
On Aug. 21, most North Americans will see at least a partial solar eclipse. But people in 12 states — in a 70-mile-wide swath from Oregon to South Carolina — will experience a total eclipse. The schedule is known with precision, to the inch and to the second. So, how do we know all this and when did we first know it?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Meghna Chakrabarti talk with Sky & Telescope magazine's Kelly Beatty (@NightSkyGuy) about the science of the eclipse.

This segment airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

