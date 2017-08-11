Here & Now
New Orleans Braces For More Rain
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency in New Orleans. There's more rain expected through the weekend — and the city's water pumps are still not working at full capacity. Some neighborhoods flooded last weekend, from about 10 inches of rain.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest on what the city is doing to prepare from WWNO's Tegan Wendland (@TeganWendland).
This segment airs on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
