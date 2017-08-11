Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

New Orleans Braces For More Rain

August 11, 2017
Rain clouds gather over the 17th Street Canal pumping station in New Orleans, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. With more rain in the forecast and city water pumps malfunctioning after weekend floods, New Orleans' mayor is urging residents of some waterlogged neighborhoods to move their vehicles to higher ground. (Gerald Herbert/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency in New Orleans. There's more rain expected through the weekend — and the city's water pumps are still not working at full capacity. Some neighborhoods flooded last weekend, from about 10 inches of rain.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest on what the city is doing to prepare from WWNO's Tegan Wendland (@TeganWendland).

