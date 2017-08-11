Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

70 Years Later, What Partition Has Meant For Pakistan

August 11, 2017
One of 30 special trains leaving New Delhi Station takes the staff of the Pakistan government to Karachi. Six hundred Delhi Muslims were relocated to Pakistan following the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. (Keystone Features/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Next week is the 70th anniversary of the partition of India and Pakistan. At midnight on Aug. 14, 1947, the British ended their rule over the subcontinent and divided it into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan. The break led millions of people to flee their homes and as many as 1 million people died in the ensuing violence.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Moeed Yusuf, associate vice president of the Asia Center at the U.S. Institute of Peace, and considers the partition's legacy in Pakistan.

This segment aired on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

