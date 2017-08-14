Here & Now
Support the news
Charlottesville Car Attack Suspect Faces Charges
The man who allegedly plowed a car into a group of people who had been protesting a rally that brought together white supremacists and far-right groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday will be arraigned Monday. James Fields, 20, is accused of killing a woman in the crowd.
Virginia Public Radio's Charlottesville bureau chief Sandy Hausman joins Here & Now's Robin Young with the latest news.
This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
- Ohio Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Car Attack On Anti-White Nationalist March
- Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer 'Stood Up' Against What She Felt Was Wrong
- In Charlottesville, White Nationalists Try To Seize An Elusive Spotlight
- As U.S. Copes With Charlottesville Violence, Protesters Take To The Streets
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news