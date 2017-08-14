Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

An App For Potential DACA Recipients Amid Uncertain Future Of Immigration Policy

August 14, 2017
  • Esther Honig, WOSU
Brook Kohn (right) and Nathali Bertran are two of the creators behind DACA Time, which can help undocumented residents like Bertran apply and reapply for legal status. (Esther Honig)
Brook Kohn (right) and Nathali Bertran are two of the creators behind DACA Time, which can help undocumented residents like Bertran apply and reapply for legal status. (Esther Honig)

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, permits thousands of young people to live and work in the U.S. legally.

The future of this immigration policy is uncertain under President Trump's presidency, but two young entrepreneurs in Ohio want as many people as possible to apply. As Esther Honig (@estherhonig) from WOSU in Columbus reports, they've created software that makes the application fast and affordable.

This segment aired on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

