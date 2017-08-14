Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Military Analyst On 'The Great Hysteria' Surrounding Trump's Presidency

August 14, 2017
President Trump pauses as he speaks to members of the media regarding the situation in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, N.J. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Military analyst Andrew Bacevich says people should spend less time worrying about President Trump and more time thinking about the context of his election: how and why he was elected. Bacevich calls the reaction to the election "the Great Hysteria."

The president, Bacevich writes on TomDispatch.com, is not cause "but consequence." Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Bacevich about his latest essay.

