Military Analyst On 'The Great Hysteria' Surrounding Trump's Presidency
Military analyst Andrew Bacevich says people should spend less time worrying about President Trump and more time thinking about the context of his election: how and why he was elected. Bacevich calls the reaction to the election "the Great Hysteria."
The president, Bacevich writes on TomDispatch.com, is not cause "but consequence." Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Bacevich about his latest essay.
This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
