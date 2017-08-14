Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

As Merck CEO Resigns From Trump Council, Looking At Charlottesville Reactions

August 14, 2017
Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier listens at right as President Trump speaks during a meeting with manufacturing executives at the White House in Washington, Feb. 23, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Around the country Monday, people continue to react to the events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, a prominent African-American business leader, announced Monday he would step down from President Trump's manufacturing council, saying, "I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about the Frazier news, Trump's response and how large the white supremacist movement is in America today.

This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

