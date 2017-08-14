Here & Now
As Merck CEO Resigns From Trump Council, Looking At Charlottesville Reactions
Around the country Monday, people continue to react to the events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, a prominent African-American business leader, announced Monday he would step down from President Trump's manufacturing council, saying, "I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about the Frazier news, Trump's response and how large the white supremacist movement is in America today.
This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
