Shock And Outrage At University Of Virginia After White Nationalist Rally
The violence over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, has prompted some soul searching at the University of Virginia.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Brian Balogh (@historyfellow), a professor of history at Virginia, about what he saw and what might be done to prevent it from happening again.
This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
