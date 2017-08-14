Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Shock And Outrage At University Of Virginia After White Nationalist Rally

August 14, 2017
State Police in riot gear guard Lee Park after a white nationalist demonstration was declared illegal and the park was cleared in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at the white nationalist rally. (Steve Helber/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The violence over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, has prompted some soul searching at the University of Virginia.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Brian Balogh (@historyfellow), a professor of history at Virginia, about what he saw and what might be done to prevent it from happening again.

This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

