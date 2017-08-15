Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Protesters Topple Confederate Monument In Durham, North Carolina

August 15, 2017
  • Leoneda Inge, WUNC
A toppled Confederate statue lies on the ground on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Durham, N.C. Activists on Monday evening used a rope to pull down the monument outside a Durham courthouse. The Durham protest was in response to a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Va, over the weekend. (Jonathan Drew/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A toppled Confederate statue lies on the ground on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Durham, N.C. Activists on Monday evening used a rope to pull down the monument outside a Durham courthouse. The Durham protest was in response to a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Va, over the weekend. (Jonathan Drew/AP)

A crowd of people gathered in downtown Durham, North Carolina, on Monday night to witness the toppling of a Confederate monument by protesters who pulled down the statue with a rope. Protesters said destroying the monument was their answer to the deadly attack by a white supremacist in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

Leoneda Inge (@LeonedaInge) from Here & Now contributor WUNC reports.

