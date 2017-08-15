Here & Now
Protesters Topple Confederate Monument In Durham, North Carolina
A crowd of people gathered in downtown Durham, North Carolina, on Monday night to witness the toppling of a Confederate monument by protesters who pulled down the statue with a rope. Protesters said destroying the monument was their answer to the deadly attack by a white supremacist in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.
Leoneda Inge (@LeonedaInge) from Here & Now contributor WUNC reports.
This segment airs on August 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
