August 16, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 16, 2017 full broadcast, political analysts Angela Rye and Paris Dennard join us to continue discussion on President Trump's Tuesday news conference in which he again blamed "both sides" for deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Also, we hear the latest from the Philippines, where police killed more than 30 people in drug raids over a 24-hour period this week, thought to be the single-largest death toll in one day in the controversial drug war launched by President Rodrigo Duterte last year. And we prepare for the upcoming celestial event with our latest DJ Session: a soundtrack to the solar eclipse.