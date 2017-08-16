University System Says Remedial Classes Aren't Helping Students

One of the largest university systems in the country is doing away with remedial classes. Until now, the California State University system has required nearly 40 percent of its students to take the preparatory classes — which cost full price, but don't earn college credits.

CSU senior strategist James Minor (@JT_Minor) tells Here & Now's Robin Young that starting next year, the university will try a number of other strategies to help entering students who aren't yet ready for college-level work.