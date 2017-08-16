Memorial Service Held For Heather Heyer Amid Reaction To Trump Comments

Today, Charlottesville is remembering Heather Heyer, the woman killed during protests over the weekend. At the same time, reaction continues to President Trump's latest comments on the rally and attack that unfolded there.

In a press conference Tuesday, Trump said "there's blame on both sides" for the violence. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) for the latest.