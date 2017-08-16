Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Memorial Service Held For Heather Heyer Amid Reaction To Trump Comments

August 16, 2017
President Trump reaches into his suit jacket to read a quote he made on Saturday regarding the events in Charlottesville, Va., as he speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump reaches into his suit jacket to read a quote he made on Saturday regarding the events in Charlottesville, Va., as he speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Today, Charlottesville is remembering Heather Heyer, the woman killed during protests over the weekend. At the same time, reaction continues to President Trump's latest comments on the rally and attack that unfolded there.

In a press conference Tuesday, Trump said "there's blame on both sides" for the violence. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) for the latest.

This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

