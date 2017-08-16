Here & Now
Memorial Service Held For Heather Heyer Amid Reaction To Trump Comments
Today, Charlottesville is remembering Heather Heyer, the woman killed during protests over the weekend. At the same time, reaction continues to President Trump's latest comments on the rally and attack that unfolded there.
In a press conference Tuesday, Trump said "there's blame on both sides" for the violence. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) for the latest.
This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
