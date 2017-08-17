Here & Now
A white van jumped up onto a sidewalk and sped down a pedestrian zone Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, swerving from side to side as it plowed into tourists and residents.
NPR's Camila Domonoske (@camilareads) joins Here & Now's Robin Young with the latest.
With reporting from The Associated Press
This segment aired on August 17, 2017.
