As Confederate Statue Controversy Continues, Bannon Talks To The Press

This morning President Trump once again commented on the effort to remove Confederate statues around the country, tweeting, "sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments."

As that controversy continues, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is also making headlines Thursday after interviews with The New York Times and The American Prospect. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving).